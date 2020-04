HARARE, April 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank said on Wednesday it would cut its main lending rate to 15% from 25% effective May 1 as part of measures to help the economy deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The southern African nation’s economy was already experiencing its worst crisis in a decade, with fast rising inflation and shortages of food and other basic goods. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Emma Rumney)