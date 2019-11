HARARE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank cut its main lending rate to 35% from 70% effective Wednesday after a meeting of the monetary policy committee, which said the inflation outlook was positive despite a recent spike in prices.

The month-on-month inflation rate soared to a four-month high of 38.75% in October from 17.7% the previous month, propelled by a surge in the prices of food and alcoholic beverages.