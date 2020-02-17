Financials
February 17, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe central bank leaves lending rates unchanged as price-growth slows

1 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank on Monday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 35%, citing moderating inflation as the regulator looked to introduce more local currency and limit the flood of foreign tender.

The government last year suspended publication of annual inflation data, but economic analysts say the figure reached 525% in December.

Governor John Mangudya said he saw annual price-growth dipping below 50% by year-end. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

