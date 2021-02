JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank said on Friday its monetary policy committee had been dissolved with effect from Jan. 31 because of the appointments of most committee members to various entities that were in conflict with their work at the bank.

“The minister of finance and economic development will appoint new MPC members soon,” it said in a tweet. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)