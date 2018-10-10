FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Brewers
October 10, 2018 / 5:32 PM / in an hour

AB Inbev brewing partner in Zimbabwe posts record half year lager sales

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s largest brewer Delta Corporation on Wednesday announced a record 54 percent rise in lager sales by volume in the half-year to September, driven by strong demand and pre-election spending, which drove revenues up by more than a third.

Delta, which is 40 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, said in a trading update that revenues increased 37 percent during the March-September period, boosting profitability and cashflow.

However, the company said its soft drinks output, which grew 3 percent, was affected by shortages of imported raw materials, which caused production stoppages.

Companies in Zimbabwe, including mines, are struggling to pay for imports amid an acute shortage of U.S. dollars.

Delta will publish its half-year results on November 8. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.