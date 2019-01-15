Industrials
January 15, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe to give public workers living allowance - minister

1 Min Read

HARARE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will give public workers a cost of living allowance of between 5 percent and 23 percent of their monthly salary, its labour minister told Reuters on Monday against a backdrop of strikes and violent protests in the country.

Sekai Nzenza said by phone that the allowance will be issued from January to March while negotiations with unions continue.

While a 40-day doctors strike ended last week, teachers remain on strike and civil servants have also threatened industrial action.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; writing by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below