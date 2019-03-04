Zimbabwe central bank borrowed $985 million from African banks-governor Mangudya

HARARE, March 4 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank has borrowed $985 million from African banks including Mozambique’s central bank and the African Export and Import Bank to purchase fuel and other critical imports, governor John Mangudya told parliament.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of a severe dollar crunch and last month ditched a discredited 1:1 dollar peg for surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars, merging them into a lower-value transitional currency called the RTGS dollar. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Toby Chopra)