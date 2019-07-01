Zimbabwe governor says individuals and companies hold $1.3 billion in foreign currency accounts

HARARE, July 1 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank governor John Mangudya said on Monday individuals and companies hold $1.3 billion in foreign currency accounts after the Finance Minister announced that individuals will be allowed to withdraw cash U.S. dollars from those accounts.

Zimbabwe made its interim currency, the RTGS dollar introduced in February, the country’s sole legal tender last Monday, ending a decade of dollarisation and taking a another step towards relaunching the Zimbabwean dollar. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Nqobile Dludla)