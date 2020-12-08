Zimbabwe inflation at 401.66% in November - Zimstats

FILE PHOTO: A security guard sanitizes a visitor at the start of the tobacco selling season, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak delayed the opening of auctions by more than a month, in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s inflation rate eased to 401.66% in November year-on-year from 471.25% the previous month, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 3.15% compared with 4.37% previously.

Inflation has eroded savings and salaries this year, leading to strikes by public sector workers, but the national treasury says inflation will moderate next year on better economic growth prospects.