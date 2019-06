HARARE, June 17 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s annual inflation raced to a 10-year high of 97.85% in May from 75.86% the previous month, the national statistics agency Zimstats said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 12.54% during the same period compared with 5.52% in April, Zimstats said (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Andrew Heavens)