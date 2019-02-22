Market News
February 22, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe's banks begin trading in new currency - source

HARARE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s banks on Friday started trading a new currency with corporate clients and individuals, although interbank trading won’t begin until Monday, a banking source said.

Zimbabwe’s central bank announced on Wednesday it would scrap the official 1:1 peg between its quasi-currency bond note and the U.S. dollar, launching a new currency known as RTGS dollars.

The central bank began selling U.S. dollars to banks on Friday morning at a rate of 2.5 RTGS to the greenback, its governor said.

