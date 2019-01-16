Zimbabwe's Econet suspends internet services on government order - statement

HARARE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe , the country’s largest mobile operator, said on Wednesday its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government amid deadly protests in the country.
“We are obliged to act when directed to do so and the matter is beyond our control,” Econet said in a text message to customers, adding that all networks and providers had suspended their services.
Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Darren Schuettler