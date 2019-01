HARARE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Low-cost African airline Fastjet cancelled its remaining flights to and from Zimbabwe on Monday due to political unrest, it said in a statement on Twitter.

Protesters barricaded roads and burned tyres in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Monday, as anger over the worst economic crisis in a decade spilled onto the streets and piled pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Alexander Winning)