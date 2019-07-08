Zimbabwe finmin says government ready to raise public sector wages again

HARARE, July 8 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday that the government was ready to raise public sector salaries for the second time in three months and that it would meet public sector unions on Tuesday for wage talks.

Last month a large Zimbabwean labour group threatened protests over the government’s decision to ban the use of foreign currencies and make the interim RTGS currency the sole legal tender. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Catherine Evans)