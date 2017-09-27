Shortages of basic goods in Zimbabwe unexpected - Finance Minister

HARARE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shortages of basic goods such as fuel in Zimbabwe over the last few days were unexpected and “came like a bombshell”, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Wednesday.

Most service stations in Harare have been without fuel since Monday and long queues have formed at the few outlets that are still selling it.

“The trigger to the artificial shortages that was created was most unexpected. In fact, it was like a bombshell because there were no shortages in the market,” Chinamasa told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Gareth Jones)