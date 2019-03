HARARE, March 11 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s average annual inflation should fall to between 10 and 15 percent after it reached its highest level in a decade in January, central bank governor John Mangudya said on Monday.

Year-on-year inflation accelerated to 56.9 percent in January from 42.09 percent in December, propelled by increases in the price of basic goods and beer. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Toby Chopra)