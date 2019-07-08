Zimbabwe could hike rates over 50% to deal with speculators -finmin

HARARE, July 8 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe won’t hesitate to raise interest rates above their current level of 50% to deal with speculative borrowers, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday.

Zimbabwe hiked its overnight lending rate to 50% last month after making its interim RTGS currency the country’s sole legal tender.

Central bank Governor John Mangudya said on Monday that Zimbabwean individuals and companies held around $1 billion in foreign-currency accounts, around three months’ import cover. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Catherine Evans)