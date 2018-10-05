FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 5, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Zimbabwe rebases data, boosting nominal size of economy by 40 percent

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s statistics agency has rebased key data, in an unexpected move that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Friday had increased the nominal size of its economy by more than 40 percent.

Annual gross domestic product (GDP) was $25.8 billion after adjusting the figures, from around $18 billion previously, Ncube told reporters in Harare.

Zimbabwe’s troubled economy is still struggling to emerge from decades of mismanagement under long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in a bloodless coup in November.

Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.