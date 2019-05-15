Market News
May 15, 2019 / 5:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Zimbabwe to rebase economy after adopting new currency - finance minister

1 Min Read

HARARE, May 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s finance minister on Wednesday announced the rebasing of the economy after adopting a new currency and said the economy had grown more than expected in 2018 but would be weighed down this year after a drought and cyclone.

The central bank scrapped the peg between its quasi-currency bond note and electronic dollars against the U.S. dollar in February and merged them into a single transitional currency called the RTGS dollar. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below