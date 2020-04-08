Healthcare
April 8, 2020 / 2:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. seeks $130 million to prevent hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe

1 Min Read

HARARE, April 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency said on Wednesday it needed $130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe, as climate- and recession-induced food shortages deepened.

“With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the COVID-19 pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation,” Eddie Rowe, World Food Programme director for Zimbabwe, said in a statement.

“We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe.” (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

