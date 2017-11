HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean soldiers and armoured vehicles blocked roads to the main government offices, parliament and the courts in central Harare, a Reuters witness said on Wednesday, after the military said it had seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe.

Nearby, some Zimbabweans queued for cash outside banks while public taxis ferried commuters to work. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Winning and Michael Perry)