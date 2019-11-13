Zimbabwe central bank will not allow miners to keep all forex earnings

HARARE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will not grant mining companies’ request to keep all their export earnings in foreign currencies, central bank governor John Mangudya said on Wednesday, adding that the government needs some of the money to fund crucial imports.

Mining firms have asked the government to allow them to retain all of their export earnings in foreign currencies, saying they are disadvantaged by having a proportion paid to them in Zimbabwe dollars.

Mining companies are only allowed to keep up to 55% of their foreign exchange sales and the central bank pays them in local currency for the balance at the official interbank rate. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Susan Fenton)