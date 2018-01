HARARE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s gold production is projected to rise to a record 30 tonnes this year as producers ramp up output, a chamber of mines official said on Tuesday.

Pardon Chitsuro, a Chamber Of Mines official, told a business meeting that platinum production would also rise to 15.5 tonnes this year from 14.2 tonnes in 2017. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)