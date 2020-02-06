Two illegal Zimbabwe miners die in gold mine collapse, 20 trapped - media

HARARE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Two illegal Zimbabwean miners have died after the gold mine they were working in collapsed, while 20 others remained trapped underground, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper quoted a Civil Protection Unit (CPU) official in Kwekwe district, 200 km south-west of the capital Harare, saying a rescue team had found two bodies but was yet to start rescuing the trapped miners.

Head of the CPU Nathan Nkomo said he could not immediately comment.