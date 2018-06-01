FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe removes requirement for foreign mines to list locally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 1 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s parliament has passed amendments to the mining bill after removing clauses that required foreign mining companies to list locally, according to an official record of parliament’s debates seen on Friday.

Mines Minister Winston Chitando had last month promised to remove the requirements, which he said caused panic among foreign mining firms and were contrary to the government’s push to open the country to foreign investors. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by James Macharia)

