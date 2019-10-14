Zimbabwe targets 11 million carats of diamonds by 2023 -mines minister

HARARE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe expects to increase diamond production to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year, the mines minister said on Monday.

The target would be driven by four companies, including Alrosa and Chinese-owned Anjin, the minister, Winston Chitando, said.

The mineral rich southern African nation is trying to woo investors in the mining sector to revive an economy crippled by triple-digit inflation and high unemployment, but many investors worry whether they can take their money out because of acute dollar shortages. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Susan Fenton)