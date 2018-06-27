FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Zimbabwe president blames dissident ZANU-PF faction for rally blast -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused a dissident ZANU-PF faction that supported Robert Mugabe’s wife’s leadership ambitions of responsibility for an explosion at a rally he attended last week, according to a BBC interview.

Two people died from the blast that rocked a stadium in Bulawayo as 75-year-old Mnangagwa left the podium after addressing supporters.

Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe in a bloodless coup in November, told the BBC that he suspected the G40 group, which supported Grace Mugabe’s presidential ambitions, had carried out the attack, the corporation said on its website on Wednesday.

He did not accuse Grace Mugabe of being involved in the plan but said he expected arrests to be made soon. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by John Stonestreet)

