FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe to drop local listing requirement from mining bill -foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Bond yields throw market a curve
Breakingviews
Bond yields throw market a curve
Prince William, Kate welcome baby boy
British Royal Family
Prince William, Kate welcome baby boy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Zimbabwe to drop local listing requirement from mining bill -foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will drop a requirement that mining companies must list on the local stock exchange from a new mining act, foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo said on Monday.

Industry lobby group, the Chamber of Mines, had expressed concerns about the proposal for mining firms to list locally, warning that the exchange might not be deep and liquid enough for companies to raise capital.

“Previously there was an indication that the new mining act would have a requirement to list on the local exchange,” Moyo said, speaking in London at a Chatham House event.

“But we can assure you that this qualification will be taken out.”

The original proposal was part of efforts under the country’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa to boost investment and local ownership of Zimbabwe’s vast mineral resources.

I (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.