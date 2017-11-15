Zimbabwe army says takes power, Mugabe "safe and sound"

HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military on Wednesday confirmed that it had seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe, but gave assurances that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

In a short broadcast on national television, which was seized overnight by soldiers, a spokesman for the military said it expected “normalcy” to return as soon as it had completed its “mission”. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)