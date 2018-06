HARARE, June 23 (Reuters) - Footage from Zimbabwe state television on Saturday showed an explosion took place near President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he waved to supporters after addressing a rally in the second city of Bulawayo.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba told Reuters the 75-year-old president, who was accompanied by his two deputies, was safe at a state house in the city. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mark Potter)