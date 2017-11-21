FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May says Mugabe's resignation gives Zimbabwe a chance to be free
November 21, 2017 / 4:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

British PM May says Mugabe's resignation gives Zimbabwe a chance to be free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Robert Mugabe’s resignation gave Zimbabwe the chance to forge a new path, free from oppression.

“The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule,” May said.

“In recent days, we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government.”

May added in a statement that Britain, as “Zimbabwe’s oldest friend”, would do all it could to support the country. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

