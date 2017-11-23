FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says Zimbabwe's new rulers must show resolve for democracy
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 23, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 2 hours

Britain says Zimbabwe's new rulers must show resolve for democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain wants Zimbabwe’s new rulers to show clear resolve to place the country on a more democratic and prosperous path after the fall of Robert Mugabe.

“Zimbabweans suffered for too long as a result of Mugabe’s ruinous rule,” Britain’s minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, said on arriving in Harare. “The events of the last few days have given people here real hope that Zimbabwe can be set on a different, more democratic and more prosperous path.”

“What comes next must be driven by Zimbabweans - it must be in line with the Zimbabwean constitution and will be impossible without clear resolve from the incoming government,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.