HARARE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday named Patrick Chinamasa acting finance minister until a new cabinet has been appointed, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a statement.

Chinamasa was a former finance minister under Robert Mugabe’s government but was moved to a newly created ministry of cyber security during a reshuffle last month. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alison Williams)