Zimbabwe's Econet says received government order to open up Internet access

HARARE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator Econet Wireless said on Friday that it had received an instruction from the government to open up Internet access, except for some social media applications.

Earlier on Friday, Zimbabwe was under an internet blackout after authorities extended a communications ban to cover emails, while the United Nations urged an end to a security crackdown on civilians triggered by days of deadly protests. (Reporting by Tonderai Gonorenda Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)