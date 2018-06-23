Zimbabwe vice president sustained minor injuries in stadium blast - source

HARARE, June 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his wife sustained minor injuries from a blast at a political rally, a source close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Reuters on Saturday.

“Mrs Chiwenga was slightly injured. Her husband was also affected in a minor way,” the source said.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman said earlier that the president was not hurt in the blast at a stadium in the second city of Bulawayo and was taken to safety.