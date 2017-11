HARARE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition said on Thursday it wanted incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa to dismantle all pillars of repression that helped sustain Robert Mugabe’s 37 years in power.

In its first official comments since Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, the MDC said it was cautiously optimistic that a Mnangagwa presidency would not “mimic and replicate the evil, corrupt, decadent and incompetent Mugabe regime.” (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)