Mugabe holds more exit talks with generals - state media

HARARE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe met military chiefs on Sunday for a second round of negotiations to encourage him to stand down after 37 years in power, according to The Herald state newspaper.

In photos posted on its website, Mugabe was shown in a dark suit and tie and standing behind a wooden desk at State House as he shook hands with a procession of generals and the chief of police. Beside him was a television tuned in to Al-Jazeera. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)