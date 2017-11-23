FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says against any form of "vengeful retribution"
November 23, 2017

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says against any form of "vengeful retribution"

HARARE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on citizens to remain peaceful and desist from any form of “vengeful retribution”, days after Robert Mugabe resigned from power.

Mnangagwa’s supporters were angered by his dismissal early this month, a move that triggered the military to intervene. Some of the supporters have been calling for unspecified action against the G40 group that backed Mugabe and his wife. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

