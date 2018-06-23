FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2018 / 4:18 PM / in 2 hours

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa says explosion at rally 'cowardly act'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday an explosion at a stadium where he was addressing a political rally was a “cowardly act” that would not prevent the country from holding free and peaceful elections next month.

“The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections,” Mnangagwa said in a Facebook post.

He later said in a television interview that the blast had happened a few inches away from him as he left the stage. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mark Potter)

