HARARE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has agreed to stand down after 37 years in charge, a source familiar with his talks with the military said on Sunday.

The ZBC state broadcaster confirmed that Mugabe would address the nation shortly from his official State House office. The source did not know details of his resignation deal. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Cris Chinaka; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)