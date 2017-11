JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will discuss Zimbabwe’s political crisis on Tuesday at a summit in the Angolan capital Luanda, South Africa said on Sunday.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was fired as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide his fate told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)