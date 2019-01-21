S.Africa turned down Zimbabwe request for $1.2 bln loan in December

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Africa turned down a request from its southern African neighbour Zimbabwe for a $1.2 billion loan in December, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Monday.

“South Africa doesn’t have that kind of money,” National Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane said.

Zimbabwe was rocked by anti-government protests last week after a hike in fuel prices stoked anger about the country’s creaking economy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Darren Schuettler)