HARARE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The leader of Zimbabwe’s powerful liberation war veterans threatened on Sunday to unleash the mob against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe if he continued to refuse to step down after a military seizure of power.

Asked what would happen if Mugabe failed to yield to pressure to go, Chris Mutsvangwa told reporters: “We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business”. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)