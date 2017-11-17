FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears in public for first time since coup
November 17, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears in public for first time since coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday, his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.

Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in large wooden chair at the front the hall. He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley and; Editing by James Macharia)

