Zimbabwe doctors' group says 68 treated for gunshot wounds after protests

HARARE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sixty-eight Zimbabweans have been treated after sustaining gunshot wounds, 17 of whom underwent emergency surgery, after violent protests this week over a steep rise in the price of fuel, a doctors’ group said on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said its members had treated 172 people in private and public hospitals since Monday, when the protests erupted in the capital, Harare, and the second city, Bulawayo.