Zimbabwe will investigate misconduct by security forces over protests - Mnangagwa

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that misconduct by security forces against people protesting over fuel price hikes would be investigated.

“Violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa tweeted in his first public comments since returning home from an overseas trip.

“Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll,” he wrote on Twitter, calling for a “national dialogue” over the protests. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Darren Schuettler)