Zimbabwe's opposition MDC snubs Mnangagwa talks, wants outside mediator

HARARE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition on Wednesday snubbed talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa meant to try resolve a political and economic crisis, saying any dialogue with the president would have to be brokered by an independent outside mediator.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said it would take part in the talks only if they were held under the supervision of the United Nations, African union or Southern African Development Community.

“The MDC’s position is that the dialogue process must be convened by an independent mediator and not one of the disputants,” the MDC said in a letter responding to Mnangagwa’s invitation to the talks. (Reporting by McDonald Dzirutwe Editing by James Macharia)