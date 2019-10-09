Energy
Zimbabwe hikes average electricity tariff by 320% - energy regulator

HARARE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has increased the average electricity tariff by 320% to let the state power utility ramp up production and improve supplies at a time of daily rolling power cuts, the national energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Power cuts lasting up to 18 hours have hit mines, industry and homes and, together with a devastating drought, have been cited by the treasury as among the main reasons why the economy is set to contract by up to 6% this year. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Andrew Heavens)

