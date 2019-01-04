Healthcare
January 4, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe strike not called off - doctors' representative

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike by doctors in Zimbabwe is continuing, a representative for the doctors said after state media reported the strike had been called off following a meeting between medical staff and first lady Auxilla Mnangagwa.

Mthabisi Bebhe, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, told Reuters that contrary to reports in the state-owned newspaper, the Herald, the association had not yet consulted with members following the meeting and the strike was still underway.

Reporting by Alfonce Mbizwo; writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below