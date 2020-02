HARARE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura will take control of its Zimbabwe business after buying out local partner Sakunda Holdings, which is owned by a businessman close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Trafigura will increase its stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to 100%, from 49%. The rest was owned by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s unlisted Sakunda, which also operated Puma Energy fuel outlets. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Tim Cocks)